SA stripped of World Cup qualifying points

CAPE TOWN: South Africa have been stripped of three points in their World Cup qualifying campaign for fielding an ineligible player, denting their hopes of reaching next years finals.

FIFA said on Monday that its disciplinary committee had found South Africa guilty of playing midfielder Tebeho Mokoena in a 2-0 home win over Lesotho in March when he should have sat out the qualifier after two cautions in previous Group ‘C’ games.

Lesotho have been awarded the match 3-0 and South Africa stripped of the points.

South Africa still top the standings but now only on goal difference from Benin. Both teams are on 14 points with two games left.

