BISP’s nutrition initiative reduces child stunting by 6.4pc: report

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) through its nutrition initiative has reduced child stunting by 6.4 per cent in target populations, says a report.

According to a midterm independent evaluation by the Aga Khan University (AKU)’s Institute for Global Health and Development, stunting among children under five declined by 6.4 per cent among Nashonuma beneficiaries compared to non-beneficiaries.

The prevalence of low birth weight dropped by 5.6 per cent in intervention districts. Most notably, the programme reduced the number of babies born too small or too weak by 7 to 8 per cent - a record outcome rarely achieved by large-scale nutrition programmes worldwide. The evaluation highlights measurable improvements in birth outcomes, child survival and maternal health.

These findings were presented at an event attended by representatives from BISP as well as federal and provincial health departments.

Equally significant was the 20 per cent reduction in stunting at six months of age among infants whose mothers enrolled in the programme during the first or second trimester and continued participation through breastfeeding. If sustained and reconfirmed in the 2026 endline evaluation, this would mark a historic breakthrough not only for Pakistan, but also for global child nutrition efforts.

Additional improvements were observed in early initiation of breastfeeding, immunisation coverage and antenatal care visits, the study added.

BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid said: “The findings provide clear evidence that social protection, when linked with nutrition interventions, delivers meaningful results for vulnerable women and children. Scaling up the programme is essential to address Pakistan’s high burden of malnutrition and to strengthen our human capital. We believe that healthier mothers are the foundation of a healthier nation. Pakistan’s success with Nashonuma proves to the world that large-scale solutions to malnutrition are not only possible, but effective.”

Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta of AKU added: “These results demonstrate that investing in early nutrition pays off for generations to come. The Nashonuma Programme is showing measurable progress in reducing stunting, lowering low birth weight, and improving maternal and child health. The evidence is among the strongest observed globally and represents a powerful return on investment.”

Launched in 2020 under BISP, the Benazir Nashonuma Programme has already reached more than 3.5 million women and children across 156 districts, delivered through a network of over 540 facilitation centres nationwide.

Despite these gains, Pakistan continues to face a severe nutrition crisis: 40 per cent of children under five suffer from stunting, 28 per cent are underweight and more than half are affected by anaemia or other micronutrient deficiencies. These challenges have long-lasting effects on children’s growth, learning ability, and productivity.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025