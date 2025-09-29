Pakistan women lose by 4 wickets after South Africa survive early scare in World Cup warm-up

Pakistan women lost by four wickets against South Africa in their second World Cup warm-up, after the Proteas overcame an early scare on Sunday.

South Africa were reeling early in their chase of 229 when pacer Diana Baig took two early wickets, leaving them 27-3 inside six overs.

Sune Luus and Anneke Bosch rebuilt the innings and added a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Chloe Tryon ensured there were no further hiccups for the Proteas Women after losing five wickets with 151 on board, guiding South Africa home with an unbeaten 45. sealing a comfortable win with almost ten overs to spare.

Pakistan, batting first, were bowled out for 229 in 46 overs.

Captain Fatima Sana top-scored with a terrific 64 laden with 8 boundaries and a six,

Batters Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz also made useful contributions at the top, being involved in crucial partnerships.

However, Pakistan struggled for momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klass secured two wickets each for South Africa.

“The result will boost South Africa’s confidence heading into their opening clash against England on October 4, while Pakistan will take positives from Fatima Sana’s batting and Diana Baig’s fiery opening spell as they begin their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on October 3,” The International Cricket Council said.

The Women in Green arrived in the Sri Lankan capital late on Tuesday as the tournament is set to start on September 30 in India’s Guwahati.

The eight-nation showpiece will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from Sept 30 to Nov 2. However, Pakistan — under an International Cricket Council (ICC) hybrid model decided by the ICC due to political strains between New Delhi and Islamabad — will play all their matches of the event in Colombo.

Their first warm-up encounter with Sri Lanka on September 25 was rained off.

Despite losing the recent one-day International (ODI) home series against South Africa, Pakistan were well prepared and had no extra pressure to face arch-rivals India in the forthcoming ICC World Cup, captain Fatima Sana said on Tuesday.

The Fatima-led team won the third and final ODI against South Africa in Lahore last week, but the tourists took the series 2-1.

Pakistan had qualified for the World Cup on the back of an unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers held in Lahore in April of this year.