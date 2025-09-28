Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of their assets in their returns, is yet another reminder of the fragility of policy continuity in Pakistan. The withdrawal of the requirement — prompted by pushback from various stakeholders — less than a day after the FBR strongly defended it — raises questions about the credibility of the government’s commitment to document the economy. The provision did not invite a new tax burden. Or so argued the FBR, stating that disclosure would not trigger additional liabilities, nor invite notices. The aim was to build a more accurate database of wealth and assets to strengthen policymaking and bring economic transparency. Yet the measure was strongly resisted, reflecting a reluctance to share financial information in a system dominated by cash and informality.

The episode reinforces a culture of non-disclosure, where any effort at financial transparency is resisted in the name of ‘simplicity’ and ‘feasibility’. Nearly 2.7m taxpayers had already filed returns under the old arrangement, some even entering ‘zero’ against asset values. The FBR’s modest technical fix to close this loophole proved too much for a system used to opacity. From a taxpayer’s perspective, the concerns were not entirely misplaced. Distrust of the tax machinery is widespread, and assurances of non-punitive use of data are not easily believed. Still, the capitulation reveals a deeper tension. On one hand, the government is under pressure to expand the tax net, reduce informality and boost revenue mobilisation. On the other, efforts to do so are diluted or abandoned when resisted by vested interests and taxpayers wary of scrutiny. Each reversal risks weakening the credibility of reforms and perpetuating the very culture of non-disclosure the system seeks to overcome. That said, reforms need to be built on stronger trust and better communication to bring stakeholders on board without backtracking at every pushback.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025