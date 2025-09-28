Three more testify in GHQ protest case against Imran despite defence objection

RAWALPINDI: Despite an objection from defence lawyers, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Rawalpindi on Saturday recorded the testimony of three more prosecution witnesses in a case against former prime minister Imran Khan related to violent protests outside the army headquarters, GHQ, on May 9, 2023.

The court proceeded with the hearing irrespective of objections from Mr Khan’s legal team, who requested a halt to the video link trial, insisting on his in-person appearance.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah resumed proceedings in the General Headquarters (GHQ) protest case as lawyers for Mr Khan submitted an application seeking his personal appearance. They urged the court to stop the trial being conducted via video link, where Mr Khan appears from Adiala Jail.

Raja Ikram Ameen Minhas, head of the prosecution, argued that a similar application had already been dismissed and the defence counsel did not challenge that order before the Lahore High Court. He alleged the defence filed the previously decided application to disrupt the court proceeding.

Judge overrules plea for ex-premier to appear in person; says he can’t stop the trial without an appellate forum’s restraining order

The judge observed that he could not stop the trial unless an appellate forum restrained him from doing so.

The court then recorded statements from three prosecution witnesses: Tehzeebul Hassan, Asmat Kamal and Akbar. The testimony of 44 of the 50 prosecution witnesses has now been recorded. The court summoned three more witnesses for a hearing on Sept 30.

The legal arguments on Saturday reflect an ongoing dispute over the trial’s format.

On Sept 19, Judge Shah had ruled that the trial would be held on court premises instead of at Adiala Jail but said Mr Khan’s attendance would be marked through a video link, an order passed after a Punjab government notification cited security concerns.

Mr Khan, who has been incarcerated since Aug 2023, faces multiple cases. He was indicted in December last year in the GHQ protest case and was formally arrested by Rawalpindi police in connection with it in January 2024.

His initial arrest from the Islam­abad High Court on May 9, 2023, triggered violent protests across the country, during which state buildings and military installations were vandalised.

During Tuesday’s hearing, defence lawyers again sought a deferment to challenge the video link order, but the prosecution, however, argued that the defence neither obtained any restraining order from the high court nor challenged the order before an appellate forum.

The judge then proceeded with the testimony of prosecution witnesses as the defence counsel left the courtroom and later told reporters about connectivity issues in the video link arrangement.

The prosecution has said it expects to conclude its evidence against Khan and other leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party next week, after which cross-examination of the witnesses is expected to begin.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025