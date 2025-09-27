E-Paper | September 27, 2025

UK to make digital ID compulsory for workers

Reuters Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

LONDON: Britain on Friday said it would introduce a mandatory digital ID scheme for British citizens and residents starting a new job as a measure to deter illegal immigration.

“It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement announcing the move, which had been previously reported.

Polling shows immigration is top of voters’ concerns in Britain, with Starmer under intense pressure to stop migrants entering the country illegally by making crossings in small boats from France.

The plans, which the government had previously said it was considering, drew criticism from political opponents who say it would not deter migrants and could infringe on civil liberties.

