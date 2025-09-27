Russian and Chinese push to delay return of Iran sanctions fails

UNITED NATIONS: A Russian and Chinese push on Friday to delay the return of United Nations sanctions on Iran failed at the 15-member UN Security Council after only four countries supported their draft resolution, opening the door for the reimposition of sanctions.

All UN sanctions on Iran are due to return on Sunday after European powers, known as the E3, triggered a 30-day process accusing Tehran of violating a 2015 deal meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Diplomats had said the resolution to delay sanctions for six months had been unlikely to pass, after last-ditch talks between Iran and Britain, France and Germany failed to break a deadlock.

Nine countries voted no, while two abstained.

“This council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution,” Britain’s envoy to the United Nations, Barbara Wood, said after the vote.

“This council fulfilled the necessary steps of the snapback process set out in resolution 2231, therefore UN sanctions targeting Iranian proliferation will be reimposed this weekend,” she said.

The European powers had offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restored access for UN nuclear inspectors, addressed concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engaged in talks with the United States.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025