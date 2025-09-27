E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Action against three Vehari cops for impersonating CCD officials

Our Correspondent Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 10:32am

BAHAWALPUR: Three police constables of the City Police Station Burewala were booked and two were arrested for blackmailing a trader while impersonating Crime Control Department (CCD) officials, threatening to kill him in a CCD encounter and extorting thousands of rupees from him.

According to the office of Vehari District Police Officer Muhammad Afzal, constables Waqas Yaseen, Rizwan and Umar Daraz, impersonated as CCD officials and kidnapped Salman Khan, a wholesale supplier of a tea brand in the area, on Sept 23 in their car in which they also consumed ice and heroin.

They kept him in illegal custody in the car and drove on various roads for over four hours as they demanded Rs0.5m from him.

They threatened him that if he did not pay the amount, he would be killed in an encounter.

The complainant paid the suspects Rs74,000 cash in presence of his witnesses while they snatched another Rs9,000 from his pocket and released from near Tableeghi Markaz, Burewala.

On receiving a complaint against the constables, the Vehari DPO asked City Police Burewala to register an FIR.

Later, Waqas Yaseen and Rizwan Khan were arrested and they were put behind the lock-up while Umar Daraz is still at large.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...