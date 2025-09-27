Poverty root cause of extremism, says KP governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that poverty is the root cause of social disparities and extremism, stressing that equality, justice and collective efforts are essential to eradicate it.

Addressing a conference on strong communities and combating extremism through poverty reduction programmes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here on Friday, he said a prosperous and peaceful future was directly linked to economic and social development.

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with the KP Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) and Paigham-i-Pakistan organised the conference at the Governor’s House.

Mr Kundi said unemployment, poverty and lack of opportunities bred despair and exploitation.

“Empowering communities economically and socially would serve as the strongest shield against extremism,” he stressed.

MNA and Prime Minister’s Youth Programme’s focal person Syeda Aamna Batool, KP Assembly members, secretary National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Humera Zia Mufti, PPAF chief executive officer Nadir Gul Bareech, KP Red Crescent Society chairman Farzand Ali Wazir, representatives of civil society organisations and a large number of women attended the function.

Governor Kundi visited stalls showcasing the province’s culture, distributed certificates among youth, and handed out interest-free loan cheques to skilled women. He also inaugurated two PPAF projects, an infrastructure scheme and an olive project.

In his remarks, the governor highlighted that positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be further promoted through a system based on equality and justice.

He emphasised narrowing the gap between the federation and provinces, ensuring fair distribution of resources, and extending development benefits to every corner of KP as key government priorities.

Appreciating PPAF’s efforts, Governor Kundi said the organisation had made it its mission to serve the most vulnerable segments of society.

“Projecting the province’s soft image is our priority, and together we must work for a developed and prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

At the end of the event, the governor presented shields to MNA Aamna Batool, Humera Zia, and PPAF CEO Nadir Gul.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025