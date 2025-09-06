PTI chief whip in KP Assembly seeks briefing on anti-terror strategy

PESHAWAR: Chief whip of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akbar Ayub Khan on Friday called for a briefing by law-enforcement agencies on their strategy to eradicate terrorism in the province.

During an assembly session chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati here, Mr Ayub said lawmakers wanted to learn about what effective measures were being taken to maintain law and order in the province.

“We [lawmakers] have many questions [about the security situation] that need appropriate response as we’re unaware of the discussions held during the apex committee’s meetings,” he said.

The PTI’s chief whip said billions of rupees were spent on the fencing of the Afghan border but infiltration of terrorists continued.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan and some military generals were frequently accused of bringing terrorists totalling 1,500-2,000 back to Pakistan but why they couldn’t be eliminated.

Says lawmakers unaware of discussions held in apex committee meetings

Mr Ayub requested the chair to invite the commander of XI Corps and provincial police chief to brief the house about the law and order situation.

He said the lawmakers’ questions were required to be answered as they wanted to know how terrorists would be dealt with and terrorism eradicated as personnel of the armed forces and police along with civilians were martyred daily.

“This [terrorism] has to end. We [lawmakers] need to be informed about what effective measures are being adopted for it. Those responsible for fighting terrorism should come and brief us,” he said, adding that police were not meant to fight terrorism.

While speaking about the recent floods, the chief whip said Sindh extended help to KP during the natural calamity, while Balochistan also offered assistance, but not even a single penny was offered by Punjab.

He said that Punjab had banned flour supply to KP but received gas, electricity and patrol from KP.

Mr Ahmad wondered what would happen if KP stopped those supplies.

Earlier, opposition lawmakers criticised the provincial government for “failing” not only to protect and rehabilitate people in the flood-hit areas but also come up with plans to prevent loss of life and property in natural disasters.

PML-N lawmaker Rashad Khan said floods had affected several KP districts, with roads closed and water supply suspended.

He said people were requesting surveys of their destroyed properties for compensation.

“Relief is being given away on a political basis just like it was done during distribution of Ramazan Package,” he said, adding that all Shangla residents complain of discrimination in relief distribution.

Mr Ayub said data was being compiled, ensuring relief activities without discrimination.

“I assure you that everything will be done in a transparent manner. We’ll address every single complaint,” he said.

During the sitting, a number of women lawmakers said that people in the flood affected areas were waiting for assistance and that long-term plans were required specifically for addressing climate change and building dams in the province.

Member of the opposition JUI-F Aiman Jalil insisted the government had failed to upgrade early disaster warning systems and there’s no investment in disaster management.

She said that after two weeks, people in the flood-affected areas awaited reconstruction of the houses and restoration of businesses.

“Strategies are important to be developed to protect public life and properties in the future,” she said.

Lawmaker of the opposition PML-N Amina Sardar said the health department should take immediate steps in order to protect people from several viral infections in the flood-hit areas adding that climate change needed to be discussed seriously, particularly in KP besides construction of dams was important.

Another PML-N member, Afshan Hussain, said her party stood by the calamity-hit people.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif phoned her Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counterpart, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and offered all-out support for the flood victims.

Mr Hussain appreciated the role of armed forces in flood rescue and relief operations.

MPA of the opposition PPP Shazia Tehmas Khan said the provincial government had formed a task force to develop the provincial capital, with no representation for women. She called for the chair’s intervention for including women members in the task force.

Lawmaker Khadija Bibi of the opposition ANP said a member from the Khudai Khidmatgaar organisation was martyred but his killers were still not traced and arrested.

She said the rate of suicide among girls in Chitral had surged, mostly due to blackmail, so the chair should depute women at police offices to deal the cases involving threats to women.

Treasury MPA Shafiullah Jan complained that the National Disaster Management Authority sent just two trucks of relief items ordering their distribution only during the visits of the prime minister and interior minister.

The chair adjourned the sitting until 2pm on Monday over a lack of quorum.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025