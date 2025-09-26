Water crisis in Quetta worsening with each passing day: commissioner

QUETTA: Commissioner of Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar and Deputy Commissioner of Quetta retired Captain Mehrullah Badini have said that water shortage in the provincial capital is worsening with each passing day and the government and the people must take joint steps to resolve this serious issue.

Speaking at the Quetta Press Club’s programme Meet the Press on Thursday, they said that in view of the serious water shortage, “we are going to announce a water emergency in Quetta”.

They said that steps were under way to resolve the water shortage and many plans were in the pipeline in this regard. However, they said that in order to resolve the water issue and improving cleanliness, joint efforts were needed as without public support, issues could not be resolved. They said the public awareness was very important and the masses must understand their responsibilities.

They said the government is committed to improving cleanliness and providing people with all facilities in the provincial capital through public-private partnerships and adopting modern technology. In this regard, they said an app is being developed to enhance public service delivery.

The President of Quetta Press Club, Irfan Saeed, and other journalists pointed out issues being faced by the people of the provincial capital.

The Quetta division commissioner said the people must realise their responsibility to safeguard public institutions and support positive initiatives of the government. He said a waste treatment plant has been made functional and efforts are being made to ensure transparency through digitalisation.

Mr Kakar said that measures are being taken to address city’s issues of cleanliness, parking, road expansion, drinking water issue, plantation and traffic management. He said that drug addicts are being provided treatment and rehabilitation to reintegrate them as productive members of society. He said that no-parking issue has been resolved and a comprehensive strategy is in place to tackle urban challenges.

“No one will be allowed to violate the law. Anyone attempting to flout or manipulate the law will face legal action,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025