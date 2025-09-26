E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Water crisis in Quetta worsening with each passing day: commissioner

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:27am

QUETTA: Commissioner of Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar and Deputy Commissioner of Quetta retired Captain Mehrullah Badini have said that water shortage in the provincial capital is worsening with each passing day and the government and the people must take joint steps to resolve this serious issue.

Speaking at the Quetta Press Club’s programme Meet the Press on Thursday, they said that in view of the serious water shortage, “we are going to announce a water emergency in Quetta”.

They said that steps were under way to resolve the water shortage and many plans were in the pipeline in this regard. However, they said that in order to resolve the water issue and improving cleanliness, joint efforts were needed as without public support, issues could not be resolved. They said the public awareness was very important and the masses must understand their responsibilities.

They said the government is committed to improving cleanliness and providing people with all facilities in the provincial capital through public-private partnerships and adopting modern technology. In this regard, they said an app is being developed to enhance public service delivery.

The President of Quetta Press Club, Irfan Saeed, and other journalists pointed out issues being faced by the people of the provincial capital.

The Quetta division commissioner said the people must realise their responsibility to safeguard public institutions and support positive initiatives of the government. He said a waste treatment plant has been made functional and efforts are being made to ensure transparency through digitalisation.

Mr Kakar said that measures are being taken to address city’s issues of cleanliness, parking, road expansion, drinking water issue, plantation and traffic management. He said that drug addicts are being provided treatment and rehabilitation to reintegrate them as productive members of society. He said that no-parking issue has been resolved and a comprehensive strategy is in place to tackle urban challenges.

“No one will be allowed to violate the law. Anyone attempting to flout or manipulate the law will face legal action,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...