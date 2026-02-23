Security forces kill five terrorists, including suicide bomber, during IBO in Balochistan’s Pishin: ISPR

Security forces killed five terrorists, including a suicide bomber, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Pishin district, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The military’s media wing said the terrorist tashkeel (formation) was engaged with multiple weapons. “After an intense fire exchange, suicide bomber Kharji cowardly blew himself up and four other Indian sponsored Khwarij were hunted down and sent to hell.”

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists, said the ISPR, and added that the militants were “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area. Relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i -Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.”

The spokesperson for Balochistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) also confirmed the IBO and the losses suffered by the terrorists in an earlier statement.

He added that the terrorists had “planned to attack the police lines and Cadet College Pishin”.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate statements, commended the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said the IBO “against the Indian-backed Fitna al Khawarij reflects the nation’s resolve in the fight against terrorism”.

He said the war against terrorism will continue until the “complete eradication of this menace”.

In his statement, PM Shehbaz highlighted that the security forces were making great progress against terrorist groups “every single day with courage, determination and strength”, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier reaffirmed that the entire nation stood with armed forces and law enforcement authorities in the war against terrorism.

Last week, the CTD said a total of 14 suspected militants were killed in separate security operations in Quetta and Barkhan districts.

These included eight armed men killed during a security operation in Quetta’s Darakhshan area and “six terrorists were killed” during an IBO in Barkhan, according to the CTD.

The operations come as the state intensifies its counter-terrorism operations amid a tense security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On February 5, security forces concluded “ Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 ” in Balochistan, killing a total of 216 terrorists in days-long clearance operations, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was initiated as security forces responded to a spate of attacks across the province on January 31, which brought parts of the restive province to a standstill for several days .

During simultaneous operations, around 180 suspects were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by Frontier Corps and police, officials said.

Additional reporting by Saleem Shahid.