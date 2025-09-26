Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated public transport system, leaving commuters in the lurch. Belated efforts by the state have thrown up projects like the Green Line bus system, while more bus lines are in the works. But bureaucratic wrangling between the city authorities and the federal government has aggravated matters, resulting in delayed projects, dug-up roads, and monstrous traffic. One example of this paralysis is the dispute over the Green Line project. The centre had recently decided to extend the route of the bus service, yet Mayor Murtaza Wahab has shut down construction work because, according to him, the federal body executing the project failed to secure a no-objection certificate from the KMC. The PML-N and MQM claim the PPP mayor is “obstructing” development work, and that a fresh NOC is not required.

Whatever the legal status of the extension work, there should be no room for politicking over development schemes, as this hurts Karachi’s citizens, including taxpayers. When projects are abandoned midway or delayed due to discord between the centre, the provincial government and the city authorities, it results in dug-up thoroughfares, which make Karachi’s nightmarish traffic worse. Another example of official negligence is the Red Line bus project, being executed by the Sindh government. Launched in 2022, the provincial authorities say there is no chance of the scheme being completed even by December 2026. Meanwhile, thousands of commuters have to navigate a perpetually under-construction University Road, which remains potholed and pockmarked. When it comes to development schemes, all tiers of government should put their egos aside, and work seamlessly and professionally for the benefit of citizens. Such disputes also raise questions about Karachi’s administrative structure. The present set-up is not working, which means the megacity needs an elected local government answerable to its people.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025