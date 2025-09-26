E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Alvarez hat-trick helps Atletico win Rayo thriller

Published September 26, 2025

MADRID: Julian Alva­rez scored a hat-trick to snatch Atletico Madrid a thrilling 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday.

The Rojiblancos fell behind in the 78th minute but Alvarez, who had opened the scoring, struck twice more in the final stages to claim three points for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Argentina international helped Atletico secure only their second win from six league matches during a shaky start to the campaign.

Atletico are ninth and trail league leaders Real Mad­rid by nine points ahe­ad of Saturday’s derby clash against Xabi Alonso’s side.

Alvarez opened the scoring at the Metrop­olitano stadium as he volleyed home from Marcos Llore­nte’s looping cross after 15 minutes.

Visitors Rayo equalised in first-half stoppage time when Pep Chavarria scored one of the goals of the season, a bullet from distance which ripped into the top corner past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Rayo substitute Alvaro Garcia sent his team ahead when played in on goal, rounding Oblak before squeezing home from a tight angle.

It enraged Atletico and they began pouring forwards, quickly finding an equaliser.

Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla kept out an effort from Simeone’s son Giuliano, but Alvarez was on hand to blast the rebound home from point-blank range.

Giuliano crashed a shot off the crossbar as Atletico pushed for a winner.

With Rayo rocking Alvarez completed his treble in the 88th minute, producing a superb finish to beat Batalla from the edge of the box.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

