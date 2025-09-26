Forensic lab helped increase conviction rate in Sindh from four to 16pc, moot told

KARACHI: Highlighting the critical role being played by a forensic DNA and serology laboratory in the criminal justice system, top government officials at a symposium held on Thursday said that the state-of-the-art facility set up on the Karachi University (KU) campus over five years ago has been rendering invaluable services.

These services have helped increase the conviction rate in the province from four per cent to 16pc – significantly higher than the three per cent recorded in other provinces.

They were speaking at the inauguration of a three-day symposium titled “Utility of Forensic DNA in Disaster Management and the Criminal Justice System”, organised by the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), at the University of Karachi.

The event was attended by representatives from the Pakistan Armed Forces, Rangers, police, judiciary, Red Cross, as well as various welfare and disaster management organisations.

Experts highlight ICCBS laboratory’s role in criminal justice system

According to speakers, the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) – a facility built to aid police and the prosecution department in investigation and trial by using modern technology – has produced high-quality reports in more than 11,000 cases so far, demonstrating that the laboratory is fulfilling the province’s needs by providing comprehensive DNA and serology services.

“The lab has played a central role in raising the conviction rate in Sindh to 16 per cent, which is significantly higher than other provinces where it’s recorded to be three per cent,” said provincial health secretary Rehan Iqbal Baloch, while commending the organisers for bringing together stakeholders from diverse leading institutions.

The SFDL, he noted, had emerged as a leading centre for capacity building in forensic science, offering specialised training programmes for medico-legal officers, investigative officers and prosecutors, and strengthening the criminal justice system.

Referring to what he termed a “silent revolution” in education, science, technology, and innovation, Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus and former federal minister for science and technology, said that the Higher Education Commission-trained PhDs and returning engineers with doctorates in avionics and control systems played a decisive role in Pakistan’s success in the recent three-day air battle with India.

Highlighting the aims and objectives for setting up the facility, ICCBS Director Prof Raza Shah said that the SFDL – equipped with modern equipment, well trained staff and quality assurance mechanisms per international standards – was set up to support the police and prosecution departments during investigations and trials by using modern technology.

“With the help of this lab, the police can collect reliable and probative evidence against suspects, thereby facilitating the delivery of justice. The lab has successfully processed more than 11,000 cases,” he said, while expressing gratitude to the provincial government for its sustained support.

In her remarks, Nadira Panjwani, chairperson Dr Panjwani Memorial Trust, said the primary objective of the centre was to train highly qualified professionals in emerging fields of molecular medicine and drug development. She noted that PCMD currently runs the largest M.Phil and PhD programmes in these disciplines.

Chief Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed underscored the critical role of SFDL in solving challenging criminal cases, citing its indispensable contribution in incidents such as the PIA plane crash. It had also played a key role in criminal investigations, particularly sexual violence.

The programme concluded with a detailed overview of the lab’s development and progress by Project Director and In-charge SFDL Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan.

The lab, he said, was established with the health department’s support and was the only ISO 17025 certified laboratory in the country, offering comprehensive DNA and serology services in Sindh. It not only played a vital role in routine DNA forensics but also actively engaged in research on the same subject.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025