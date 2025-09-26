E-Paper | September 26, 2025

More Afghan families repatriated

Published September 26, 2025

KOHAT: Hundreds of Afghan families and individuals have left for their home country using the transport arranged for them by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The district administrator of the Afghan refugees, Amanullah wazir, while talking to the scribe here on Thursday informed that in all 921 families and 732 individuals have so far returned to their homeland from local camps in Kohat.

About problems faced by the refugees, he said that mostly they were hiring vehicles on their own from their camps to destinations inside Afghanistan to avoid loading, unloading at the Torkham border and paying between Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.

The government hired contractor who arranged three types of vehicles- truck for Rs60,000, Mazda for Rs40,000 and HiAce Rs20,000 after verification by the assistant commissioner.

Wazir added that there was acute shortage of vehicles both in Kohat and at the border area.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

