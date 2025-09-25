PTI’s social media activist held under Peca

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the recovery of Falak Javed, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activist and social media influencer Sanam Javed, amid reports of her arrest during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plea, submitted by her father Javed Iqbal through Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, has sought directives for the authorities to produce Falak before the court and disclose details of cases registered against her.

The petitioner further requested the court to fix the matter for an urgent hearing to ensure her immediate recovery, arguing that her detention was unlawful and a violation of fundamental rights.

However, hours after the petition was filed in the IHC, the Cyber Crimes Wing of Lahore admitted her into custody in a case registered against her.

The NCCIA registered two cases against Falak Javed under sections 20, 21, and 24 of Peca and 109 of PPC on the complaint of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari for spreading propaganda against state institutions. Ms Javed was reportedly arrested in Islamabad and transferred to Lahore.

According to the First Information Report (FIR No. 110/2024), registered at the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, Lahore, on August 2, Falak Javed has been nominated along with several other social media activists under sections 15, 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016, and sections 109 and 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of Ms Bukhari, alleged that a “false, fabricated and vulgar” video was uploaded on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, which was later shared widely by other users.

The complainant claimed that the material was circulated with the intent to malign and disrespect her in the eyes of the general public.

The report accuses Falak of being among those who shared or propagated the content, thereby committing online defamation, intentional transmission of false information, and abetment.

The sections invoked also cover offences relating to the misuse of information systems and spreading material that could harm the dignity and reputation of individuals.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025