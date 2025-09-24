Missing boy found raped, murdered in Landhi

KARACHI: The body of a seven-year-old boy who had gone missing was found in the Landhi area, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that he had been raped before being murdered, police said on Tuesday.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that the body of the boy, identified as Saad, was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Monday night for medico-legal formalities.

She said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and bore multiple bone fractures. “The findings are consistent with anal sexual violence,” she said. The cause of death was determined to be massive head trauma inflicted by a hard and blunt object.

Area SHO Rizwan Patel said that the boy went missing from the Landhi area. His father, Mohammed Salman, had lodged an FIR on Sept 18 under Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 3(i) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018.

The police had launched a search by utilising intelligence sources in different areas and on Monday, at around 9:15pm, the body, stuffed in a gunny bag, was recovered from an empty plot in the 4-B area of Landhi.

The officer said that the police conducted an action and arrested two suspects from the same area, who were allegedly involved in the rape-cum-murder.

The SHO said both the suspects were “familiar” with the victim.

Meanwhile, the Saudabad police on Tuesday registered a case against a man and his two sons for their alleged involvement in an armed attack on journalist and anchorperson Imtiaz Ali Meer over what they called a land dispute.

Mr Meer and his brother Mohammed Salih were shot at and wounded when armed men resorted to indiscriminate firing on their car on main National Highway near Kala Board.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025