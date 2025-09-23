E-Paper | September 23, 2025

KP Police successfully retrieve three men abducted in Nowshera

Umar Bacha Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 09:59pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Tuesday successfully recovered three men abducted in Nowshera.

Nowshera Police spokesperson Turk Ali Shah earlier told Dawn.com that the “Counter-Terrorism Department has been given the task to make efforts and get the abducted people released.”

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the CTD Mardan Circle Police Station a day ago on the complaint of the engineer’s father under Pakistan Penal Code Section 365A (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property) and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti Terrorism Act.

A statement issued today from the KP Police said officials of the Nizampur Police Station were alerted about the incident.

It added that Nowshera District Police Officer Ahmad Shah assigned the task to Nizampur Station House Officer Altaf Hussain and Sub-Inspector Waqas Yousuf Wittim to safely rescue the abducted men.

“The team rescued the three kidnapped people safely with the cooperation and efforts of local elders,” the statement said.

The complainant had said in the FIR: “My son … is an engineer with a telecom company and he was recently called for the installation of optical fibre cable to Nizampur.“

He said that his contact with his son was disrupted and he constantly tried, but his son’s phone was switched off.

The father added that his son was accompanied by a labourer from Karak and a driver from Parhoti Mardan, who were also taken away along with his son. The FIR noted that on the evening of the incident on Sunday, another son of the complainant received a photo on his WhatsApp of his brother and the two other abducted men with the kidnappers demanding Rs5 million for their release.

