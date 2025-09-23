Academic abuse

I AM a third-year university student who has recently discovered that university life is not just academically challenging, but also emotionally draining due to the unnecessary pressure that some faculty members love to burden their students with.

Assignments are given with very short deadlines, and most of the time, these deadlines tend to overlap one another. Teachers have their own way of going about their business, and some do not even provide proper guidelines. Often, they overcomplicate tasks to keep students physically and mentally engaged, making simple tasks more time-consuming and exhausting.

The fact that students have a life outside of university is often overlooked. Some teachers are insensitive to the personal and academic problems the students face. The fear of disappointing teachers and the constant pressure to perform perfectly affect their mental health.

Many in my own batch of classmates seem demotivated and even depressed. It seems like no one cares at all. We do not enjoy learning, and find ourselves unable to balance our personal and academic lives.

Students are constantly shamed and discouraged because of their low scores. Some teachers are so intimidating and harsh that I find it hard to even raise my hand or ask a question for fear of being humiliated.

I respect the teachers and believe that they are knowledgeable and experienced, but I am also concerned about my own mental wellbeing and that of my fellow students.

It is high time our universities realised that there is no point turning academic pressure into emotional abuse. Sensitivity towards students, encouragement and mutual respect can change the entire experience of learning across universities.

Mahnoor Tahir

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025