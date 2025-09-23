Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the State of Palestine by the UK, Australia and Canada on Sunday is a significant move nonetheless. These three states are key members of the Western bloc that has steadfastly supported Israel over the decades, including over the past two years, as Tel Aviv has pounded the people of Gaza. Perhaps it is guilt over inaction to stop the genocide, as well as complicity in Israel’s crimes, that has led these states to take the decision. However, though it may have been delayed by several decades, they have done the right thing, particularly the UK, which has a historical responsibility for what is going on in the occupied territories. Members of the Western bloc are, in fact, part of a minority; over 140 out of 193 UN members already recognise Palestine, and more, including France, are scheduled to do so. The only outliers that continue to deny Palestinian statehood include the US, some European states, Japan and South Korea, as well as a handful of Pacific island nations.

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Western recognition of Palestine is a “reward for terrorism”. This is untrue. It is, in fact, a recognition of the historical injustices done to the Palestinians. Imperial Britain, for example, issued the Balfour Declaration in 1917; this atrocious document triggered the Nakba and laid the foundation for the birth of Israel in 1948. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he took the step to help revive the two-state solution. Mr Starmer’s enthusiasm may be misplaced, as the Israelis have asserted that they will do all possible to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state, including annexing the West Bank. So, recognition is not enough. The world community, including the Western states that have recognised Palestine, must take immediate steps to halt the genocide in Gaza. This should include a total arms and economic embargo on Israel until it agrees to an unconditional ceasefire. Moreover, Tel Aviv must be told that if it continues the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, and annexes the West Bank, there will be punitive consequences. Until credible steps are taken to stop the butchery in Gaza and make Israel commit to the two-state solution, recognition and statements of condemnation will not amount to much.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025