Declining wheat output threatens food security, warns Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday cautioned that the dwindling wheat production trend posed a looming threat to the country’s food security, underscoring the critical need for a robust wheat support price for farmers.

Presiding over a joint meeting of agriculture, food and finance departments, he said that 4.592 million metric tons (MMT) of wheat was produced in 2023-24 in Sindh, while the production dropped to 3.542 MMT due to the absence of a support price.

Mr Shah warned that such trends could trigger a food security crisis. “If we don’t support our growers, we may be forced to import wheat. The solution is to incentivise farmers so they grow more wheat,” he said.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to convene a joint session with the food, agriculture and finance departments to present a comprehensive incentive plan for wheat farmers.

“This is the time to step up and support growers. Increasing wheat cultivation is the only way to guarantee food security for our people,” he added.

CM stresses need to give farmers incentives to grow more wheat

Mr Shah said that ensuring food security was a top priority of the provincial government as per the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

It was pointed out in the meeting that Sindh harvested 3,542,510 tonnes of wheat this year, with an average yield of 28.70 maunds per acre.

The meeting was informed that Sindh currently held 1,265,380 tonnes of wheat stock, while Pakistan’s total reserves stand at 4,701,682 tonnes. Together, Sindh and Balochistan require approximately 400,000 tonnes per month to meet their domestic demand.

The chief minister said that the province had enough wheat stocks to meet its requirements till the arrival of new crops in March.

Sharjeel urges Punjab to declare agriculture emergency

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has demanded that the Punjab government declare an agricultural emergency across the province, grant complete exemption from electricity bills to flood victims and initiate reconstruction projects with the support of the international community.

Senior Sindh Minister and PPP-Sindh Information Secretary Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement on Thursday that as a result of recent rains and floods, more than 2.1 million acres of agricultural land in Punjab have been submerged.

He said that the floods and rains have devastated key crops including rice, cotton, sugar cane and maize. The destruction of vegetables has created a severe shortage in the market, causing a sharp rise in prices. Thousands of livestock, considered the savings of farmers, have also perished in the floods.

Mr Memon said that these losses have pushed farmers into a crippling economic crisis, the national economy has been hit hard, billions have been lost, and the country now faces serious threats to food security.

He added that, like the federal government, the Punjab government must also declare an agricultural emergency in the province. “Such an emergency is essential to provide timely relief to farmers and to safeguard national food security.”

He further said that to reduce the financial burden on flood victims, complete exemption from electricity bills should be extended not only to farmers but to all flood-affected people.

The PPP leader said that the governments of Pakistan and Punjab should take the international community and international organisations into confidence for immediate assistance, and with their cooperation, launch large-scale rehabilitation projects for the people of Punjab.

He stated that after the devastating floods in Sindh, the construction of 2.1m houses and alternative energy projects had been initiated. Rehabilitation and reconstruction in Punjab should be planned on the same model.

Mr Memon said that in Sindh, the government, in collaboration with international organisations, not only built houses but also distributed free solar panels. A similar model should be adopted in Punjab so that victims receive sustainable relief and the prospect of a better future, he added.

He concluded that in this difficult time, the people and government of Sindh fully stand with the brothers and sisters of Punjab and are ready to extend all possible support.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025