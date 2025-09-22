FM Dar reaches New York to attend UN General Assembly session set to focus on Palestine

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reached New York on Monday to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 80th session, where the Palestine issue and Gaza are set to dominate the proceedings.

The high-level segment of the UNGA session is to be held from September 22 to 26, with Pakistan’s delegation to be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

“On arrival, FM Dar was received by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shiekh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States and senior officials of the Mission,” the FO said on X.

“The DPM/FM will have a busy programme in New York. Besides accompanying the PM to his many engagements, the DPM/FM will represent Pakistan in numerous ministerial and high-level meetings and also hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts,” the statement added.

As nearly 150 world leaders gather to mark the UN’s 80th anniversary, the global peace forum finds itself surrounded by protests and engulfed in wars.

From its inception, the unresolved question of Palestine has haunted the UN, testing both its credibility and its capacity to deliver peace.

The high-level international conference for the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution”, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, aims to revive support for a two-state solution.

In a break with convention, the UNGA last week voted to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the event by video link, after the US denied him and his delegation visas to attend the meeting.

PM Shehbaz among select Muslim leaders to meet President Trump

The FO said yesterday PM Shehbaz will be among the attendees of a meeting of “select” Muslim leaders with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA session in New York to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security.

“The Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines with several world leaders and senior UN officials for exchange of views on issues of mutual interest,” the FO’s statement on Sunday added.

“He will also underline Pakistan’s resolve to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace and promote global prosperity in Pakistan’s current role as a member of the Security Council.”

Moreover, PM Shehbaz, in his address to the UNGA, will “urge the international community to resolve the situations of prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination” for India-occupied Kashmir and Palestine, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The premier will also draw the attention of the global community towards the “grave crisis in Gaza and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinians”.

“He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development,” the report added.

