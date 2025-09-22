E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Portugal also formally recognises Palestinian state, seeks Hamas-free Gaza

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:38am

Portugal has announced the recognition of the state of Palestine, Reuters reports.

Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel, talking to reporters in New York, said the recognition of the state of Palestine is the realisation of a fundamental, constant, and fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy.

He said that “Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace…a ceasefire is urgent”, adding Hamas “cannot have any form of control in Gaza or outside it” and demanding the release of all hostages.

Portugal’s Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announces that the Portuguese government recognises a Palestinian state, during a statement ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, on September 21, 2025. — Reuters
