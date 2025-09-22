E-Paper | September 22, 2025

UK considers plan to scrap visa fees for top global talent: report

Reuters Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:35am
A sign is seen at the arrivals passport control area of Terminal 5, at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, March 23, 2023. — Reuters /Toby Melville/File Photo
A sign is seen at the arrivals passport control area of Terminal 5, at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, March 23, 2023. — Reuters /Toby Melville/File Photo

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is exploring proposals to abolish some visa fees for top global talent at a time when the US has taken a tougher stance on immigration, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Starmer’s “global talent task force” is working on ideas to attract the world’s best scientists, academics and digital experts to the UK in a bid to drive economic growth, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions inside Number 10 and the Treasury.

The idea of cutting visa costs to zero is for people who have attended the world’s top five universities or have won prestigious prizes, an official told the newspaper.

According to the report, the reforms were being discussed in Number 10 and the Treasury before the Trump administration announced its decision to impose a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, which are widely used by US tech companies, from Sunday.

The US decision, however, has put “wind in the sails” to those pushing for changes to Britain’s high-end visa system, aiming to spur growth ahead of the November 26 Budget, a person involved in the UK discussions told FT.

Britain’s global talent visa application costs 766 pounds ($1,030), with partners and children paying the same fee.

The Treasury department and Downing Street did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...