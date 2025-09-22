NHA says four of six M5 lanes damaged but denies complete washout as motorway remains shut

The M5 motorway has remained closed for a 10th day due to flood damage at six locations, with motorway police implementing diversions at Shah Shams and Uch Sharif interchanges.

Motorway police spokesperson confirmed that the M5 in Multan would remain closed for now due to flood-related damage.

He said that floodwaters have affected the motorway at six different locations and authorities were actively working to prevent further damage by filling cracks with stones.

NHA General Manager Kashif Nawaz told Dawn that four of six lanes had been damaged at some points but denied reports of a complete washout.

“Some interchanges are still underwater and traffic cannot be allowed until safety is ensured,” he added.

