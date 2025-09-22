E-Paper | September 22, 2025

NHA says four of six M5 lanes damaged but denies complete washout as motorway remains shut

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 09:30am

The M5 motorway has remained closed for a 10th day due to flood damage at six locations, with motorway police implementing diversions at Shah Shams and Uch Sharif interchanges.

Motorway police spokesperson confirmed that the M5 in Multan would remain closed for now due to flood-related damage.

He said that floodwaters have affected the motorway at six different locations and authorities were actively working to prevent further damage by filling cracks with stones.

NHA General Manager Kashif Nawaz told Dawn that four of six lanes had been damaged at some points but denied reports of a complete washout.

“Some interchanges are still underwater and traffic cannot be allowed until safety is ensured,” he added.

Read more here.

