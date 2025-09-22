E-Paper | September 22, 2025

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz highlight Pakistan’s dedication to global harmony on Day of Peace

Bakhtawar Mian Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:25am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan’s dedication to global harmony and fairness on the International Day of Peace.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Peace which was observed across the world on Sept 21, Sunday, the leadership emphasised the urgent need for international collaboration to resolve the humanitarian crises in India-held Jammu and Kashmir and the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to contribute to a sustainable world order. He noted the nation’s recognised contributions to regional stability.

Also, PM Shehbaz who was in the UK on Sunday, said that lasting tranquility remained unattainable while the right to self-determination was denied to the people of Kashmir and Palestine. He called upon the global community to uphold UN resolutions and support their struggle for rights.

Strict adherence to international treaties, UNSC resolutions key to sustainable peace, says Gillani

Also, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasised the importance of global unity, tolerance, and dialogue for establishing lasting peace, stressing that conflict resolution should be achieved through peaceful means. He said this year’s theme, “Act Now for a Peaceful World”, was both timely and relevant.

Collective responsibility

Earlier, acting president Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in a statement on the occasion said peace was not merely the absence of war, but a state founded on justice, equality, respect for human rights, and social harmony.

Mr Gillani said that sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue, tolerance, justice, and cooperation, as force and coercion can never bring true harmony or tranquility. He said peace was an indispensable prerequisite for the survival, progress, and well-being of humanity. He urged world leaders to give priority to negotiations, mutual respect, and diplomacy over conflicts and hostilities.

“Peace is a collective responsibility that must be embraced at every level,” he said. He urged the global community to unite and take effective measures for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the protection of human rights.

Mr Gillani recalled that Paki­stan has always upheld and advanced the message of the UNon peace and justice.

Living in balance with nature

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in his message on the occasion, said real peace must include protecting oceans and the marine species that inhabit them.

He said that peace was about living in balance with nature. “If our oceans are not healthy, both marine animals and coastal communities suffer,” he warned.

The minister highlighted threats facing endangered turtles, overfished sharks, fragile coral reefs around Churna Island, and mangrove forests along shoreline.

He said that turtles are at risk from poaching, pollution and habitat destruction, while sharks need protection to preserve balance in ocean ecosystems.

With additional input from agencies

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...