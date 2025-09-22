FGEHA forms body to review controversial G-14 project bidding

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has formed a four-member committee to look into the controversial bidding process of a development project in sub-sector G-14 worth over Rs3.5 billion.

The FGEHA had opened the tender in December 2024 to award a contract for infrastructure development work in sub-sector G-14/1. The lowest bid of Rs3.92 billion turned out to be 25 per cent higher than the estimated cost of Rs3.13 billion.

Later, the FGEHA cancelled the bid in July this year without issuing a work order. The contractor then moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which directed the FGEHA board to decide the matter through a speaking order within 30 days, after giving the petitioner a proper hearing.

Sources said the FGEHA board took up the matter in its previous meeting and formed a three-member committee. On September 11, the committee proposed a way forward before the executive board, which also gave a hearing to the contractor.

They said that following the board’s recommendation, the FGEHA on September 17 formed an internal committee “to examine and review the matter.”

The newly constituted four-member committee is headed by Project Director of Life Style Residency Attaul-Haq Waqas, Director Law Basit Khan, Director Joint Venture Faiz Umer Sial and Deputy Director FGEHA Ammer Hamza.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025