E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Renovation of Bajaur Sports Complex demanded

Our Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am
A view of the dilapidated Bajaur Sports Complex, Khar. — Dawn
A view of the dilapidated Bajaur Sports Complex, Khar. — Dawn

BAJAUR: Representatives of various sports associations on Sunday demanded immediate renovation of Bajaur Sports Complex, after the internally displaced families from Lowi and War Mamund tehsils returned to their homes.

Talking to Dawn on Sunday, Bajaur hockey association president Mehran Shah, Mamund cricket association president Irshad Khan and Bajaur cricket association chief Mohammad Ismail said that the sports complex hosted IDPs for over a month, but now they had returned to their homes following clearance of their areas by the security forces.

However, they noted that the complex was in a bad shape as the authorities had installed hundreds of tents in the facility, housing the IDP families.

Mehran Shah said the hockey, cricket and football grounds were in bad shape.

Mohammad Ismail told Dawn that the stay of displaced persons had ruined the facility’s grounds.

“Tents have taken a toll on grounds and overall structure of the sports complex,” he noted.

The sports enthusiasts urged the district administration to promptly initiate a thorough cleanup of the complex, both inside and outside, to restore its beauty.

Meanwhile, hundreds of displaced families have returned to their homes in the 11 areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil that were recently declared terrorist-free, residents told Dawn on Sunday.

They told this correspondent that Upper Nakhtar, Lower Nakhtar, Mena Salman Khail, Gohati, Metoo, Jamlili, Mulakai, Ghakhi, Bakaroo, Lekenda and Demrai areas had been cleared of terrorists.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

