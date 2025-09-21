Over 3 million rescued from floods since June 26: NDMA

Over 3 million people have been rescued in 5,768 rescue operations since June 26, with more than 273,524 relief items distributed and 662,098 people treated in 741 camps established in flood-hit areas, The Associated Press of Pakistan reports citing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to APP, these operations were the result of “coordinated efforts of NDMA, PDMAs, the Pakistan Army, and other rescue teams”.

