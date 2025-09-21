Highways police detail alternative routes for closed sections of M-5 motorway

The National Highways and Motorways Police have alerted commuters about traffic diversion at multiple sections of the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5).

The police said that vehicles travelling from Multan to Sukkur have been diverted from the Shah Shams Interchange towards G.T. Road, and commuters can get back on the M5 motorway at Uch Sharif Interchange.

Meanwhile, those heading from Sukkur to Multan were being diverted from Uch Sharif Interchange to G.T. Road and the could rejoin the M5 route at the Sher Shah Interchange.