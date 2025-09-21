Two held for savagery in Sukkur after camel’s leg chopped off

• Sumi was ‘punished’ for drinking water from pond in a landlord’s field

• CM condemns latest act of animal cruelty as ‘intolerable’

• Injured camel brought to Karachi, to be treated by CDRS shelter

SUKKUR / KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two of the three suspects allegedly involved in chopping off the leg of a female camel in the Januji area in taluka Salehpat, Sukkur.

The injured camel, named Sumi, was handed over to a private animal shelter in Karachi for treatment, Dawn.com reported.

Some camels were returning after drinking water from a pond, when the suspects hit one of them with an axe, breaking its leg. The suspect even dragged the camel with his tractor.

Officials said that the Sukkur police launched an operation and apprehended two suspects, Qurban Brohi and Rasool Bux. Raids are underway in different areas to trace and arrest the third suspect nominated in an FIR, they said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned the gruesome incident.

He termed the act of animal cruelty as “intolerable”, and directed the Sukkur police to arrest the perpetrators and ensure exemplary punishment to them immediately.

A case was registered at the Kandhra police station under Sections 114 (abettor present), 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal with value of Rs10 or more), 429 (killing or maiming cattle, etc, of any value), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Ghulam Mustafa.

The incident took place at 2pm on Friday, according to the FIR, wherein three suspects have been nominated.

According to the complainant, when his camels were returning after drinking water from a pond on the land, one of the suspects hit one of them with an axe, breaking its leg. Then he dragged the camel with his tractor. The complainant said he kept pleading with the suspects to spare the camel, but they did not listen to him. According to the FIR, the suspects reacted angrily, saying that the camel had “destroyed their crops”.

Sukkur commissioner Abid Saleem said that the camel was taken to Karachi after coordination with a private sector organisation that deals with such cases of injuries, Dawn.com reported.

He said the camel would undergo surgery on its leg, adding that she had also sustained injuries on her jaw.

A statement from the CM office said the camel was moved to the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) shelter and named “Sumi”.

It added that as per the shelter administration, her leg was crushed, jaw was broken, tongue was burnt and there were serious injuries on her body. The chief minister was told that she could not eat and was being administered intravenous fluids.

“On the instructions of the Sindh CM, Livestock Secretary Kazim Jatoi has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing the best treatment for Sumi,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the CDRS Benji Project for Animal Welfare in Karachi, which had helped another mutilated camel stand back with a prosthetic leg, said on Saturday that their veterinary doctors would examine the camel.

“On Friday, September 19, a two-year-old female camel suffered unspeakable abuse in Sukkur. She had wandered onto land in search of water, where the landowner viciously broke her leg and then dragged her with a tractor,” the CDRS project wrote in a post on Instagram.

The organisation said they “immediately began coordinating with the Government of Sindh to rescue her”, adding that they were extremely grateful to PPP leader Faryal Talpur, Sukkur MPA Awais Shah and MPA Sumeta Syed “for their efforts in helping us secure this camel […] and for so vehemently taking action”.

“Once our vets have examined her properly, we will share an update,” CDRS said, affirming that their team would try their “very best to give her love, comfort, and some semblance of peace”.

“There are no words left to explain the cruelty we continue to see. It is unimaginably painful to witness these beautiful, voiceless beings — created in such perfection and innocence — suffering at the hands of humans who were meant to protect them. All we can do is keep standing up for them and take one day at a time,” CDRS wrote.

The recent incident brings back painful memories of a similar incident involving a camel, affectionately called Cammie. Her front leg was severed by a landowner after she strayed onto his property in search of food in June 2024 as punishment.

She was taken in by the CDRS Benji Project, where she got her prosthetic leg in July, 2025, and is still in care.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025