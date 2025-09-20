Relief packages distributed among 350 flood-affected families in Multan: PPP

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has attended an event in Multan where relief packages were provided to 350 flood-affected families.

The packages, in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and the Farmers Development Organisation, will be distributed to 2,500 flood-hit families, according to a post by PPP on X.

“We share the grief of the flood victims equally,” Gilani was quoted as saying.

“The government is taking comprehensive measures for the rehabilitation of flood victims,” he assured the flood victims, adding that he was fully aware of their suffering.

“The federal government, in collaboration with the provinces, is taking every possible step.”