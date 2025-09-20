NA panel seeks support system for pilgrims

• Directs ministry to draft framework for those visiting Iraq and Saudi Arabia; calls for continuing traditional ‘Salaar’ system to manage pilgrim groups

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs on Thursday directed the ministry to prepare a comprehensive framework for facilitating millions of Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) who visit holy sites in Iraq and Saudi Arabia each year.

The meeting, chaired by Commitee’s chairperson Shagufta Jumani, was informed that Iraq has recently imposed restrictions on visas for men under 50 travelling alone.

The committee held a detailed discussion on the Zaireen policy and directed the religious ministry to continue the traditional “Salaar” mechanism for managing pilgrim groups.

The chairperson urged the ministry to launch awareness campaigns through print, electronic and social media to guide Zaireen on travel rules, protocols and safety measures. The panel also sought a subsidy package, including a $50 reduction in costs, on the pattern of Haj facilities.

On air travel, the committee recommended consultations with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other authorities to initiate direct flights from Karachi to Najaf.

It further proposed the establishment of permanent facilitation desks at major airports and the restoration of Pakistan Houses in Makkah and Madinah to ensure dignified accommodation for pilgrims.

The committee stressed that contracts for pilgrim services should be awarded to multiple reputed companies through a transparent process to improve competition and efficiency.

Members also expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements for the annual official delegation to Roza-i-Rasool (PBUH), urging that the delegation be treated as state guests and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) be reviewed.

A subcommittee headed by Ms Jumani was formed to draft recommendations.

The panel also took up the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, 2025, moved by Naveed Amir Jeeva.

While deliberating on the arrangements for the annual visit of the official high-level delegation to pay homage at Roza-i-Rasool (PBUH), the committee again expressed dissatisfaction with the current arrangements. Members emphasised the importance of ensuring the delegation’s timely departure and presence at Roza-i-Rasool on 12th Rabiul-Awwal every year, in view of the sanctity and significance of the occasion.

The committee further recommended that the delegation be accorded the status of state guests to uphold the dignity and honour of Pakistan during the sacred visit. In this regard, the committee urged the ministry to hold consultations with its counterpart authorities in the Saudi Arabia (KSA) and to pursue the matter of extending an official invitation from the Saudi government.

To strengthen the institutional framework and eliminate loopholes in the system, the committee recommended a comprehensive review of the existing SOPs related to the annual delegation visit.

For this purpose, the committee constituted a subcommittee tasked with revisiting the SOPs and submitting detailed recommendations for further consideration and appropriate action by the standing committee. The sub-committee will comprise Shagufta Jumani, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Samina Khalid Ghurki, and Syed Sami Ullah.

The meeting was attended by Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Mussarat Rafique Mah­esar, Muneeba Iqbal, Neelam. It was also attended by Minister of State Kesoo Mal Khael Das, as well as the secretary and senior officers from the Ministry of Reli­gious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025