Pakistan, Iraq sign MoU for ferry service

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at enhancing religious tourism and bilateral trade, Pakistan and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a ferry service between Gwadar Port and Umm Qasr Port.

The agreement was formalised during a meeting between Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and a three-member delegation from the Iraqi Embassy in Islamabad, led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri.

Describing the MoU as “a new chapter” in bilateral relations, Mr Chaudhry emphasised the significance of developing maritime passenger and cargo links.

Gwadar-Umm Qasr link to promote trade, connect Pakistani pilgrims to Najaf, Karbala

“The ferry connection can leverage our shared cultural and religious bonds while unlocking new business opportunities,” he said, underscoring the potential for increased port activity and supply chain development under Pakistan’s blue economy strategy.

The ferry service is particularly expected to benefit Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq for religious observances, including Arbaeen — the Chehlum of Imam Hussain. With the government recently banning land travel to Iran, which was previously used as a transit route, the new sea connection offers a viable alternative. Each year, around one million Pakistani pilgrims visit the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala during Arbaeen.

The minister informed the delegation that Pakistan is also working to set up ferry routes with Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In the meeting, Mr Chaudhry proposed expanding bilateral trade by boosting Pakistani exports of medicines, meat and rice to Iraq, while increasing the import of Iraqi oil into Pakistan. He pointed out that Pakistan could also meet Iraq’s demand for potassium sulphate, citing an existing manufacturing facility in the Gwadar Free Zone.

Trade figures for fiscal year 2024 show that Pakistan exported goods worth $54.29 million to Iraq, while importing petroleum products worth $145.46m.

The minister further sought Iraq’s support for Pakistan’s upcoming bid in the International Maritime Organi­sation (IMO) elections. Mr Alhimiri assured Iraq’s backing in this regard.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2025