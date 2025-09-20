E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Lahore ATC proceeds against May 9 suspects for not appearing

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 10:13am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday initiated proceedings against fashion designer Khadija Shah and other accused for their failure to appear in cases related to May 9 riots.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill issued arrest warrants for eight accused in two separate cases — Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks.

Ms Shah and other accused have not been appearing in the trial of these two cases against them following their conviction in other cases.

The judge issued arrest warrants for Imran and Faiza Azmat in the Jinnah House attack case while wa­rrants of arrests were issued for Usman, Ahmed Mursaleen, Hamza Sohail and Muhammad Khalid in the Askari Tower attack case. The judge further initiated proceedings to dec­l­a­­re two other accused — Abdul Razzaq and Safdar — proclaimed offenders in the Jinnah House attack case.

Separately, an ATC extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders Asad Umar, Azam Swati and sisters of Imran Khan — Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — in different cases of May 9 riots.

Mr Asad and Mr Swati appeared before the court, but Aleema and Uzma Khan skipped the hearing as they were in Islam­abad.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...