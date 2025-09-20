CDA, Pakistan Railways finalise draft MoU for Islamabad-Pindi train service

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Pakistan Railways on Friday finalised a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for operating a train service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the CDA will also conduct a feasibility study of the project. The rail service will be launched from Margalla Railway Station to Saddar Rawalpindi to facilitate citizens.

Sources said utmost care is required to make this project a success, as a similar service launched in the 1990s from Margalla Station to Saddar Rawalpindi was closed within three months after being declared a failed project.

“In 1996, a train service was started from Margalla Station to Saddar (Marir), but it was closed due to a shortage of passengers, as barely two dozen passengers used to travel per trip. I still remember passengers were also provided coach and wagon services from Margalla Station, yet the desired results could not be achieved,” said an official source.

The Margalla Station is located in Sector H-9, an institutional sector.

Project aims to launch electric train with feeder bus network to improve connectivity and reduce traffic in twin cities

Meanwhile, the metro bus service is already in operation from Saddar Rawalpindi to Pak Secretariat, accommodating a large number of passengers daily.

However, officials of Railways and the CDA said that with the help of feeder bus services, the new project would be made successful. They said that instead of a traditional train, a high-speed electric train would be launched, while feeder buses would help citizens reach both stations.

Sources added that if required, Railways could extend the track from Margalla Station to 7Up Chowk, linking it with 9th Avenue, the same avenue where the metro bus service already operates.

“This service will be a success, as a number of universities and colleges are also located in Sector H-9, so I don’t think there will be any issue of ridership,” said an official.

Though the MoU has yet to be made public, many believe the CDA will import the trains and operate the service, while Railways will provide the track and handle its maintenance.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave the go-ahead to Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for launching the service, with the government aiming to start operations on March 23 next year.

“Draft MoU has been finalised and hopefully it will soon be signed between Railways and CDA,” said an official after a meeting held at CDA headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was also attended by officers of Railways.

“In line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a meeting was held to review progress on the operation of a modern and high-speed train in Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” read a press release issued by CDA.

It said the meeting was held to finalise the draft MoU for operating a train between the twin cities.

“CDA and Pakistan Railways will soon sign the MoU regarding this project. The meeting featured a detailed discussion on the contents of the MoU,” it said.

“The meeting reviewed in detail the proposed route, layout plan, optimal business model, and eco-friendly technology for the train project.”

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the completion of the train project would significantly reduce traffic flow in the twin cities. He mentioned that the train service would be integrated with feeder electric bus services to ensure easy access for citizens to key locations in Islamabad. He added that the project would provide affordable, safe and comfortable travel for citizens.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025