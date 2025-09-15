Train service on Narowal-Sialkot track restored

NAROWAL: Train service has been restored on the Narowal-Sialkot railway section after a gap of 18 days.

The track was washed away on Aug 26 after the safety embankment was breached by the high-level flood of the rainwater drain Dek. The floodwaters had swept away the 520 feet rail track between Pasrur and Ahmedabad railway stations.

After the damage to the track, the operations of the Allama Iqbal Express train from Sialkot to Karachi, the Lasani Express from Sialkot via Narowal to Lahore, and the Sialkot Express running between Lahore via Narowal to Sialkot and Wazirabad were restricted.

Allama Iqbal Express and Lasani Express used to depart from Narowal Railway Station instead of Sialkot.

The track was repaired by the railways’ engineering team.

Thousands of families, workers and businessmen travel to different cities on passenger trains daily and they were facing severe difficulties every day due to the suspension of train service on the Narowal-Sialkot railway section.

