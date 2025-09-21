THE GRAPEVINE

Yet Another Date

Finally, on September 12, the long-awaited film Aabir Gulaal starring Pakistan’s Fawad Khan and India’s Vaani Kapoor was released worldwide. No, not in India or Pakistan… on the same date, at least. News is that two weeks later — that is, on September 26 — the movie will see the light of day in India (no news about Pakistan still). If this turns out to be true, it will raise a few important questions. If the film’s release was resisted because of the Indo-Pak four-day war in May, then does that mean that relations between the two countries are on the mend now? And if it was not allowed to be shown because of a decision taken by Indian producers against Pakistani artists years ago, then has that been reversed? Things are foggy. To be honest, after the recent handshake fiasco at the ongoing cricket Asia Cup, we are not particularly hopeful of either.

Don’t Tell Him

A day after singer Atif Aslam’s father died, he performed at the National Stadium Karachi, along with a group of other artists, to honour a commitment for a national cause. While many praised him for his work ethic, it didn’t go down well with some netizens, who criticised him for doing the gig for money. In a recent interview, Atif A has given his point of view on the matter: “My job is not to tell the haters not to do it. I can’t build a relationship with the whole world. I can’t explain to each and every person what my circumstances were. My job is to make art. Like me for my art, hate me for my music. Don’t tell me what to do.” Well said.

Isolating the Rogue

It was bound to happen at some stage, after the injustice and brutality meted out to Palestine at the hands of the occupier Israel. More than one thousand actors, directors and technicians working in films have signed a pledge not to work with Israeli film institutions that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.” Some of the prominent names among them are: Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, Yorgos Lanthimos, Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem, Riz Ahmed and Tilda Swinton. It’s nigh time that the boycott of the rogue apartheid state spreads in all spheres of the world.

Playing Her Part

Vocalist Hadiqa Kiani must be commended for the way she has involved herself fully in the relief efforts after the recent massive flooding in Punjab. She has been visiting affected areas and helping on a personal level the people who have suffered because of the calamity. Not just that, the artist has also made an appeal to those who can assist in such a scenario to come forward and help those displaced with food, clothing and medicine. She is definitely someone who puts her platform to good use. Well done, Hadiqa K. We are proud of you.

Equal Pay For Equal Work

Sultry Kriti Sanon has flogged the dead horse once again. She has spoken about the pay disparity that exists between male and female artists in Bollywood. The actress believes that, for certain kinds of roles, certain kinds of jobs, whether you are a male or a female, it shouldn’t matter and the pay should be the same. She argues in films, they’ve been having these conversations for a very, very long time and “it pinches us more than anyone else.” Hmmm… Kriti S, you may be right but we think those who invest in movies still take such opinions with a pinch of salt.

When There’s a Will

On July 24, WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away. Now his will has been revealed, according to which his assets worth $5m will be received by his, and ex-wife Linda’s, son Nick Hogan. However, their daughter, Brooke Hogan is not a beneficiary of what he’s left. Brooke, who was estranged from her father, claims that she requested to be removed from his will two years ago. Also, Sky Daily, his third wife who he married in 2022, has been mentioned in the will as his “surviving spouse.” The fate of his beachfront properties in Florida, allegedly worth around $11m and co-registered with his second wife, still remains to be decided. Expect more WWE type drama.

Published in Dawn, ICON, September 21st, 2025