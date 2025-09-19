Ponding shuts down M5 motorway for repairs

While ponding is ending in many places, there is still standing water on 10-12 kilometres of the M5 motorway, according to the director general of Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Irfan Ali Kathia.

“A 22-kilometre area of the ​​M5 Motorway is closed due to water and it is being repaired,” he said, adding that the Jalapur-Lodhran road was closed for traffic.

He stated that the water from the Indus River did not cause any problem.

“A breached section of the bridge has been filled in,” Kathia stated. “Breaches at Sadhanai, Rawai and breach points in Multan are also being repaired.”