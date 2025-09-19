Punjab govt to develop ‘efficient’ mechanism for flood compensation: report

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has instructed relevant authorities to develop a mechanism for compensation to flood-affected families, Radio Pakistan reports.

While chairing a meeting today, CM Punjab said, “Every individual will be compensated after assessment of losses.”

It was decided to launch a survey form, a mobile application and a monitoring dashboard to ensure compensation, as per the report.

CM Maryam also directed authorities to work on the restoration of roads, bridges and other flood-hit infrastructure.