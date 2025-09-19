Punjab govt’s backing of YouTuber Rizwan Razi sparks row with PPP

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s support for a controversial YouTuber — who recently sparked outrage with remarks aimed at Sindh — has not only angered the PPP but also triggered a war of words between the two coalition partners on social media.

A Senate standing committee recently summoned YouTuber Rizwan Razi, also known as Razi Dada, and grilled him for making derogatory remarks about the people of Sindh. The panel subsequently directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block his YouTube channel over what it termed “hate speech” against the people of Sindh.

Committee members also questioned how a presenter who appeared on the state-run PTV News could make such remarks on his personal YouTube channel.

In one of his recent vlogs, Razi considered close to the CM made unsavoury, racist remarks.

CM Maryam backs Razi’s apology after PPP terms his remarks a slight to Sindh

However, the Punjab government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz openly came out in support of Razi, with a social media campaign launched to express solidarity with him.

The PPP strongly objected to the Maryam administration’s stance, questioning how it could support a man who had openly demonstrated hatred toward Sindh and fuelled provincialism.

“It is very unfortunate that the PML-N and the Punjab government have launched a campaign in support of a sick man,” Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said in a post on Thursday.

He added that this sent a negative message to Sindh, accusing the Punjab government of trying to divert public attention from its poor performance during the floods.

PPP Punjab executive member Ahsan Rizvi also condemned the campaign by PML-N-backed X accounts, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”

“It is regrettable that the PML-N’s social media is supporting a biased YouTuber. Describing someone who engages in blackmail and ethnic prejudice as a journalist is an insult to journalism,” Mr. Rizvi said.

The controversy has become a hot topic on social media, with many users urging the Punjab government not to support an “anti-Sindh man” merely because he targets the PML-N’s opponents.

In a statement, CM Maryam Nawaz said that even if Razi had used an inappropriate phrase, he showed “good character” by apologizing with an open heart.

“Those who fuel provincial prejudice and spread hate-filled narratives are never questioned. Rejecting the politics of hatred and the narrative of provincial division is the only way to make Pakistan stronger,” she said.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari also stressed that her party had never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor had it played the river-or-dam card.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025