E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Punjab govt’s backing of YouTuber Rizwan Razi sparks row with PPP

Zulqernain Tahir Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 11:08am
A file photo of Rizwan Razi — Facebook.com/Rizwan Razi
A file photo of Rizwan Razi — Facebook.com/Rizwan Razi

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s support for a controversial YouTuber — who recently sparked outrage with remarks aimed at Sindh — has not only angered the PPP but also triggered a war of words between the two coalition partners on social media.

A Senate standing committee recently summoned YouTuber Rizwan Razi, also known as Razi Dada, and grilled him for making derogatory remarks about the people of Sindh. The panel subsequently directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block his YouTube channel over what it termed “hate speech” against the people of Sindh.

Committee members also questioned how a presenter who appeared on the state-run PTV News could make such remarks on his personal YouTube channel.

In one of his recent vlogs, Razi considered close to the CM made unsavoury, racist remarks.

CM Maryam backs Razi’s apology after PPP terms his remarks a slight to Sindh

However, the Punjab government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz openly came out in support of Razi, with a social media campaign launched to express solidarity with him.

The PPP strongly objected to the Maryam administration’s stance, questioning how it could support a man who had openly demonstrated hatred toward Sindh and fuelled provincialism.

“It is very unfortunate that the PML-N and the Punjab government have launched a campaign in support of a sick man,” Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said in a post on Thursday.

He added that this sent a negative message to Sindh, accusing the Punjab government of trying to divert public attention from its poor performance during the floods.

PPP Punjab executive member Ahsan Rizvi also condemned the campaign by PML-N-backed X accounts, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”

“It is regrettable that the PML-N’s social media is supporting a biased YouTuber. Describing someone who engages in blackmail and ethnic prejudice as a journalist is an insult to journalism,” Mr. Rizvi said.

The controversy has become a hot topic on social media, with many users urging the Punjab government not to support an “anti-Sindh man” merely because he targets the PML-N’s opponents.

In a statement, CM Maryam Nawaz said that even if Razi had used an inappropriate phrase, he showed “good character” by apologizing with an open heart.

“Those who fuel provincial prejudice and spread hate-filled narratives are never questioned. Rejecting the politics of hatred and the narrative of provincial division is the only way to make Pakistan stronger,” she said.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari also stressed that her party had never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor had it played the river-or-dam card.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...