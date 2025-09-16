Senate body sounds alarm on hate speech

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee on Monday showed indignation over a vlogger’s alleged hate speech targeting the Sindhi community and slammed the officials over the abduction and killing of a man in Balochistan.

The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privi­leges, meeting at Parliament House under Chairman Syed Waqar Meh­di, took serious notice of a vlogger, Rizwan Razi, whose content aired on national electronic media was decried as hate speech against the Sindhi community.

The panel called the vlog a disruption of federal harmony and an attack on parliamentarians. While Pakistan Television (PTV) has terminated Razi’s services, the committee called the move an “inadequate penalty.”

“This is not just a threat to Sindh but to Pakistan’s national integrity,” Senator Mehdi said. “Such voices must be silenced with permanent measures.”

Recommends PTA to ban vlogger’s channel and blacklist him

The committee recommended that Razi be blacklisted, his YouTube channel be banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Auth­ority, and an investigation be launched into his past content.

The committee’s session focused on the privilege motion filed by Senator Nawab Umer Farooq Kasi concerning the death of Musavir Khan Kakar, summoned the former chief secretary and inspector general of Balochistan to explain the governance failure.

“National institutions were awa­re of the abduction. If the Chief Sec­retary is unaware, why is he holding office?” Mr Senator Kasi asked.

The chief secretary of Baloch­istan then made his sharp critique of the provincial interior ministry.

“The Ministry of Interior Balochistan is no longer of any use; it should be close,” he said.

The IG Balochistan briefed the committee that five terrorists from a nine-member gang involved in the incident had been killed.

Strong displeasure was also dir­ected at the absence of CDA Chair­m­­an Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who missed a second consecutive meeting about a fraudulent property al­­lotment. The case involves the missing file for House No. 622, Street No. 99 in Sector I-10/4, Islamabad.

“Is he busier than the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) who is here today?” Mr Mehdi said. “This misconduct is unacceptable. This is the last time an adjournment is being allowed. Next time, strict action will follow.”

Separately, the committee reviewed a privilege motion regarding the transfer of eight Customs officials from Karachi to Quetta. The FBR clarified that all transfers are based on institutional policy, merit and integrity.

The committee also addressed the eviction of students from Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) hostels and campus security.

“People were living illegally in 14 hostels. Shockingly, drugs were being transported in an ambulance,” said Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, the acting vice chancellor.

After members expressed outrage over the absence of the Islamabad police chief, Senator Mehdi questioned the campus security’s effectiveness. “Where was your security when drugs were being transported?” he asked.

A sub-committee was formed to investigate the hostel evictions, illegal occupants and the drug trafficking issue.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dost Ali Jeesar, Saadia Abbasi, Asad Qasim, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Dostain Khan Domki, Shahadat Awan, Jam Saifullah Khan, Jan Muhammad and Nawab Umer Farooq Kasi.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025