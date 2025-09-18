Iran, E3 make little progress as renewed UN nuclear curbs loom

• FM Araghchi expresses willingness to reach ‘fair and balanced’ solution

PARIS: Iranian and European ministers made little progress in talks on Wednesday aimed at preventing international sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme being re-imposed at the end of this month, two European and one Iranian diplomats said.

Britain, France and Germany, the so-called E3, launched a 30-day process at the end of August to re-impose UN sanctions. They set conditions for Tehran to meet during September to convince them to delay the “snapback mechanism”.

The offer by the E3 to put off the snapback for up to six months to enable serious negotiations is conditional on Iran restoring access for UN nuclear inspectors — who would also seek to account for Iran’s large stock of enriched uranium — and engaging in talks with the US.

Wednesday’s phone call between the E3 foreign ministers, the European Union foreign policy chief and their Iranian counterpart followed an agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency last week on resuming cooperation, including, in principle, the inspection of nuclear sites.

In the call, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed willingness to reach a “fair and balanced” solution, according to a statement on Iranian state media.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered into dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency with a responsible approach ... on how Iran will fulfil its safeguards obligations in the new situation ... It is now the turn of the opposing parties to use this opportunity to continue the diplomatic path and prevent an avoidable crisis,” Araghchi said.

Iran said it expects European powers to respond positively to its signing of a new cooperation agreement with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“We have demonstrated that we are not averse to diplomacy and take every opportunity to safeguard the interests and benefits of the Iranian nation,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during his weekly press conference.

US criticism dismissed

Iran on Wednesday dismissed as “nonsense” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s criticism this week of the Islamic republic’s missile programme as an “unacceptable risk”.

“He was speaking nonsense,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told journalists, adding the United States was “not supposed to comment on the defensive capabilities of a nation that has decided to preserve its independence at any cost”.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025