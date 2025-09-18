E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Pakistan women’s blind team matches shifted to Colombo

APP Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced that the country’s matches in the inaugural Women’s Blind T20 World Cup have been relocated from Nepal to Colombo, Sri Lanka, due to Nepal tensions.

Syed Sultan, chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and president of World Blind Cricket Limited, said the tournament was scheduled to take place from Nov 11 to 25 in India and Nepal, where Pakistan’s matches will be staged.

“Now Pakistan’s matches will now be held in Colombo. If the team advance to the semi-finals and final, these matches will also be played in Colombo,” Sultan added.

“However, if Pakistan don’t reach the semi-final, their matches will be held in Bangalore.”

Pakistan women’s team for the World Cup will be announced in October for which the players had been shortlisted earlier.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

