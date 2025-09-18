Celebrating extraordinary journey of distinguished painter-poet

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) inaugurated ‘In Trinity Together: A Retrospective of Raja Changez Sultan’ on Wednesday evening, celebrating the extraordinary journey of one of Pakistan’s most distinguished painter-poets.

The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest, Chargé d’Affaires US embassy Natalie A. Baker with opening remarks by Asad Rehman Gilani, the secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division.

Curated by Noor Fatima, with Sarah Rajper, exhibition manager, the retrospective brings together seven of Raja Changez Sultan’s major series including The Himalayan Odyssey, The Three Graces, A Thousand Faces of Eve, The Wood Nymphs, Birds of Paradise, Divided Self and a series never exhibited before Crucifixion of Eve and the exhibitions consists of over 100 paintings, offering a profound exploration of his lifelong dialogue between painting and poetry.

The works traverse vast Himalayan landscapes, mythical archetypes, and intimate portraits of the human condition, creating a powerful reflection on memory, identity, and transcendence.

Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani commended the artist’s six decades of creative excellence, calling his paintings profound meditations on life and a vital contribution to Pakistan’s cultural legacy.

He lauded PNCA for organising a milestone exhibition that inspired future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Changez Sultan said this retrospective was both a culmination and a continuation of his artistic journey.

“Each series represents not just my experiences but the larger human condition — from the awe of the mountains to the grace of human relationships. I am deeply grateful to PNCA for honouring my work and for bringing it before audiences in this way.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the chief guest, Ms. Baker, congratulated the artist and PNCA on presenting a remarkable retrospective.

She noted that Raja Changez Sultan’s works have long been part of the cultural spaces of the United States embassy in Pakistan, reflecting the deep connections between the two countries through art.

She further said ‘In Trinity Together’ not only celebrated the extraordinary journey of Raja Changez Sultan but also underscored the role of art in building dialogue, understanding and friendship across nations.

Ms Baker praised PNCA’s continued commitment to promoting artists and fostering cultural exchange while extending warm congratulations to the artist, curator and the entire PNCA team on the successful opening of the exhibition.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025