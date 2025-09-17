Three terrorists killed as police thwarts attacks in KP’s Bannu

At least three terrorists were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district as the police foiled two attacks, officials said on Wednesday.

Bannu District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi told Dawn.com, “Three terrorists were killed in the Bannu operation responding to the attacks, but the rest of the terrorists fled, taking away the bodies.”

The terrorists launched attacks on the Miryan Police Station and Mazang Checkpoints late at night, according to Bannu police spokesperson Kashif Nawaz.

“Due to the timely and effective response by the police, both attacks were successfully repelled,” he said, adding that four police officers were injured.

He also said that the attack on the Miryan Police Station was thwarted within 20 minutes, while an exchange of fire at the Mazang Checkpoint continued for about an hour.

Bannu Deputy Inspector General of Police Sajjad Khan praised the bravery and timely response of the police in a statement.

“Bannu Police stands firm against terrorists on every front. Protecting the lives and property of the public is our top priority, and such cowardly acts only strengthen the morale of our force,” he said.

Recently, multiple areas of KP — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur — have seen a series of terrorist attacks, particularly targeting police personnel.

Last month, police carried out a search and targeted operation alongside security forces in Bannu, arresting “14 terrorist facilitators“ and destroying “three hideouts”.

In July, a police official identified as Constable Hayatullah was martyred when terrorists attacked him in Bannu.