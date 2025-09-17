PM Shehbaz to meet Saudi crown prince as he departs for Riyadh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to meet Saudi Arabia’s crown prince as he departed for Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday.

The two countries have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz has undertaken a state visit at the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO).

“During the visit, the prime minister will hold [a] bilateral meeting with the crown prince, to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations,” the statement added.

The FO said that both leaders were expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. “The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties,” it added.

While highlighting the “historic relationship” between the countries, the statement said that the visit will “provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries”.

The premier was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Environment Musadik Malik and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, state media Radio Pakistan reported.

In July, President Asif Zardari met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, economy and culture. During the meeting, President Zardari invited Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz had met the Saudi crown prince on a two-day official visit in June, where he thanked the Saudi leader for his role in ending the conflict between Pakistan and India in May.