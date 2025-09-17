E-Paper | September 17, 2025

India’s Maoist fighters ‘suspend armed struggle’

AFP Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am

NEW DELHI: India’s Maoist fighters announced on Tuesday that they will be unilaterally suspending their “armed struggle” and are ready for dialogue with authorities, following the government’s all-out offensive to crush the decades-long conflict.

“Because of the changed world order and national situation, and because of the continuous appeals from the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and senior police officials, we are deciding to suspend armed struggle,” a spokesman for the Communist Party of India (Maoist) rebel group said in a statement.

“We are ready to start dialogue” with the government, added the spokesman.

There was no immediate government response to the Maoist announcement.

India is waging an intense offensive against the last remaining traces of the Naxalite rebellion, named after the village in the foothills of the Himalayas where the Maoist-inspired guerilla movement began nearly six decades ago.

More than 12,000 rebels, soldiers and civilians have been killed since a handful of villagers rose up against their feudal lords there in 1967.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...