E-Paper | September 17, 2025

PIA reports first profit since 2004

Reuters Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am
PIA reported a pre-tax profit of Rs11.5bn for the first half of 2025, up from a loss during the same period last year. Its net profit for the six months to June stood at Rs6.8bn.—Reuters
PIA reported a pre-tax profit of Rs11.5bn for the first half of 2025, up from a loss during the same period last year. Its net profit for the six months to June stood at Rs6.8bn.—Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) posted a pre-tax profit in the first half of 2025, which a company source said is its first such for the period in about two decades, ahead of a planned sale of the national carrier later this year.

PIA, part of PIA Holding Company, recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs11.5 billion in the six months to June, compared with the same period in 2024 when it remained in a loss before taxes and only managed a rare annual profit through deferred tax adjustments. Net profit for the current half year stood at Rs6.8bn.

The disclosure comes as the government presses ahead with a fresh attempt to privatise the airline, a key condition under the $7 billion IMF bailout.

A company source said it was the state-run airline’s first such profit since 2004. Financial records before 2014 are no longer publicly available on the airline’s and the stock exchange’s websites.

The planned sale of Pakistan International Airlines would mark the country’s first major privatisation in about two decades, with divestment of loss-making state firms a central plank of last years bailout.

Lucrative UK routes

High fuel and service costs continue to weigh, but a steep drop in finance costs after the government assumed about 80pc of PIA’s legacy debt last year was a decisive factor in its return to profit. Despite the gain, PIA’s equity remains negative, underscoring the fragility of its turnaround.

A previous privatisation attempt collapsed last year after a single lowball offer was received, but the government has since drawn interest from five domestic business groups including Airblue, Lucky Cement, investment firm Arif Habib and military-backed Fauji Fertiliser. Final bids are expected later this year.

Britain lifted in July a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines imposed after a fatal 2020 crash and a pilot licensing scandal, allowing PIA to reapply for lucrative UK routes. The move follows similar steps by the European Union late last year.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...